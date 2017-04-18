Kazakh Secretary of State: President aims at creating strong and responsible nation

ASTANA. KAZNFORM Kazakh President's program article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" aims at creating one Nation of strong and responsible people, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova shared her opinion.

"Right after reading the article, the first thing I want to say is the exceptional ease, clearness and simplicity in expressing thoughts. At the same time, it is uncommonly profound, exquisite and breakthrough work. The conceptual vision of the country's spiritual renewal is expressed in laconic, accessible and rich words understandable either for a minister or regular citizen. Above all, the program article of the President entails the world outlook and ideology reasonably giving a general definition to the 21st century national consciousness and the ways of changing the public consciousness. It aims at creating one Nation of strong and responsible people", the Secretary of State writes in article "Spiritual Resurrection Is the Prioity of the 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan" published by Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

The Secretary highlights that the President of the country has done enormous work in reflecting tremendous experience of the mankind.

"The President's vision on the supremacy of spiritual development in the hierarchy of modernization is new and ‘fresh' in the practical and theoretical ideological discourse. Defining ‘modernization of consciousness' the President outlines 6 patterns of modernization: 1. Competitiveness. 2. Pragmatism. 3. Preservation of national identity. 4. Knowledge promotion. 5. Not revolutionary but evolutionary development of Kazakhstan. 6. Openness of consciousness. All these patterns are exceptionally up-to-date and relevant to the challenges of time", Abdykalikova commented.