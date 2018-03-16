Kazakh Secretary of State receives outgoing Italian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova met on March 16 with outgoing ambassador of Italy in Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan in the Akorda presidential residence.

According to the Akorda press service, Secretary Abdykalikova thanked H.E. Ambassador Ravagnan who completes his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan for fruitful work and wished him further success.



She continued by reminding that President Nazarbayev's visit to Italy to participate in the EXPO-2015 in Milan was arranged during Stefano Ravagnan's diplomatic mission in Astana.



Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that over a span of 25 years Kazakhstan and Italy have established trust-based relations which achieved the level of strategic partnership.



"It is with great interest that we followed the parliamentary elections in Italy following which the new Parliament and the Government will be formed," the Kazakh Secretary of State told the Italian diplomat.





Secretary Abdykalikova also congratulated Italy on its forthcoming chairmanship in the OSCE and successful non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017.



She went on to extend gratitude to the Italian authorities for the country's participation in the EXPO-2017 event, noting that the Italian pavilion showcased the best green technology innovations.



During the meeting the sides discussed current state of Kazakh-Italian relations and prospects for political, economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.



Italy is Kazakhstan's third largest trade partner. Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9,6 billion in 2017. The volume of Italy's FDI into Kazakhstan totaled $5,8 billion in 2015-2017. Presently, there are 228 joint enterprises with Italian capital in Kazakhstan.