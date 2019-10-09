EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:17, 09 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Secretary of State, Russian President’s special envoy have talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev met with special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Akorda press service reports.

    The sides debated issues concerning international cultural cooperation, also events planned under the Shymkent-CIS cultural capital city 2020 programme which is approved by the CIS interstate humanitarian cooperation foundation.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!