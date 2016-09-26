Kazakh Secretary of State sends greetings to participants of 12th Eurasia Int'l Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani film industry is a recognized part of the world film industry, believes State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

She sent her greetings to organizers and participants of the 12th International Film Festival Eurasia in Almaty city, according to primeminister.kz.



"This year Kazakhstan celebrates 25 years of its Independence. Over the past 25 years after dramatic reforms our country has turned into a modern successful and democratic state," Secretary of State Abdykalikova noted in her greetings.



Abdykalikova noted that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been paying utmost attention to the development of culture and art since early days of independence. According to her, over these years, theaters, libraries, museums and other cultural venues have been built countrywide. The Cultural Policy Concept with a special focus on the cinematography has been adopted.



Recall that the 12th International Film Festival Eurasia is held annually under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan in partnership with the Almaty city administration.



Over 100 films from Kazakhstan, Central Asia and foreign countries are included into the program of this year's festival. The international documentaries contest will take place for the first time this year.