Kazakh Secretary of State spoke about new political reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykhalikova commented on the new political reform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year Kazakhstan started a countdown of a new quarter-century stage and consistent development.

Today, our country is a strong state with a market economy, a democratic system and a developing modern society. These are briefly the main results of the first 25 years of formation and development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Life does not stand still. Today, we have new and more complex problems arising from the set by the President Nursultan Nazarbayev goals and involve the challenges of rapid globalization", said Abdykhalikova.

According to her, this is why the Head of State launched this new deep and urgent initiative project of a constitutional reform.

"Firstly, redistribution of power is a step that comes from awareness of the achieved level of development of the state, its economy and society, and is aimed at further development of the country.

Secondly, the main trend of world's development is inclusive globalization. And it urges to give a strong response to increasingly complex challenges of our time.

Thirdly, to achieve the main objective of the Strategy-2050 and enter the top 30 developed countries, rational logic requires modernization of the political structure in order to promote economic, social and cultural basis", explained Abdykhalikova.

As the Secretary noted, the issue of constitutional reform project for public discussion is a testament of a high political level of our Leader, who leads us on the path of modern democracy.

"Kazakhstan as a respectable and recognized state and as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council once again underlines that it is confident, intelligent and powerful on the path of civilized progress", stressed Gulshara Abdykhalikova.