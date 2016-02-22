Kazakh Secretary of State thanks outgoing Japanese ambassador for expanding friendly ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Secretary of State Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova received Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan H.E. Masayoshi Kamohara in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday as he ended his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting at the presidential residence, the sides noted with pleasure bilateral commercial and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan was developing dynamically.

For instance, inflow of Japanese investment has exceeded $4.5 billion over the past 10 years. Two-way trade amounted to $1.4 billion in 2015. Presently, there are nearly 50 Kazakh-Japanese joint ventures in the country, the Akorda's press service reports.

Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that Kazakhstan and Japan would remain close allies in non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan and Japan were elected to co-chair the upcoming conference in New York to facilitate the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty's entry into force on September 29.

Ms Abdykalikova expressed confidence that close political contacts and exchange of delegations at a high level would open new horizons for all-round cooperation between the two nations.

In conclusion, she thanked Ambassador Kamohara for expanding friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan and wished him success in his future activities.