Kazakh Secretary of State to take part in 5th Baku int'l forum

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the V Baku International Humanitarian Forum to be held Sept. 29-30, the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan reported Sept. 21.

Abdykalikova will make a speech at a plenary session of the forum, as well as take part in round table meetings, Trend.az reports.



In addition, Abdykalikova will hold a meeting with members of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society named after Heydar Aliyev within the framework of her visit to Baku. The event will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. In addition, the two countries will discuss issues of cooperation in the fields of culture, art, education.



Azerbaijani MPs, which are members of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan interparliamentary friendship group, as well as prominent public figures of Azerbaijan, representatives of Kazakh companies operating in Baku, Kazakh students studying in Azerbaijan will take part in the meeting.



Source: Trend