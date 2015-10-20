EN
    09:57, 20 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Secretary of State to unveil Sports Palace in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova is on a working trip to North Kazakhstan region.

    In Petropavlovsk, the first stop on the route, Secretary Abdykalikova surveyed the reconstruction of the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway launched in the framework of the Nurly Zhol program (Path to the Future). The reconstruction process began in June 2015 and is believed to be completed by March 2017. The cost of the project is 5,18 billion tenge. While in the city, Ms Abdykalikova will attend the opening ceremony of the Sports Palace with an ice arena and an indoor track. She is also expected to hold an extended session of the North Kazakhstan branch of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and familiarize with the construction of a 320-seat kindergarten. The next stop will be made at the North Kazakhstan State University where the Secretary of State will meet with participants of the Serpin-2050 educational program and visit the Abylai Khan residence. Gulshara Abdykalikova will wrap up her working trip to the region with a meeting with local women activists.

