Kazakh Secretary of State, UAE envoy eye prospects for bilateral coop development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation between the countries, as well as prospects for its development in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Abdykalikova noted that the well-established Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation facilitated by the good relations between President Nazarbayev and Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan.

Gulshara Abdykalikova told her interlocutor that Kazakhstan has started implementing the tasks set by the Head of State in his recent Address to the nation regarding the new development opportunities, which focuses on the introduction of elements of industry 4.0 and the country entering the world's 30 most developed countries.

She also stressed the importance of further active interaction between the Astana International Financial Center and Emirati financial centers.

Upon the end of the meeting, the Secretary of State thanked the UAE partners for their active participation in the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 and expressed confidence that the next EXPO, which will be held in 2020 in Dubai will become a landmark event. The Secretary of State added that Kazakhstan is interested in establishing a full-fledged strategic partnership with the UAE and will take an active part in the work of the EXPO 2020.

It should be noted, that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates in January-November 2017 amounted to $ 590.3 million, and from 2005 to 2017 gross inflow of direct foreign investments from the Emirates to Kazakhstan amounted to about $ 2 billion.

Today there are 233 Kazakh-UAE joint ventures in Kazakhstan, the largest of which is the project of a multifunctional complex Abu Dhabi Plaza worth $1.2 billion.