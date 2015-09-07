Kazakh Secretary of State: UK-Kazakhstan partnership to reach a new level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Carolyn Browne in the Akorda presidential residence, the Akorda's press service informs.

Noting with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations between the two countries in all key areas, Secretary of State Abdykalikova expressed confidence that the UK-Kazakhstan strategic partnership will move to a new level in the immediate future. The Kazakhstani official said she believes that "100 specific steps" Plan of the Nation proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev offers great opportunities to deepen business contacts. The Kazakh Secretary of State also stressed the importance of holding the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 themed "Future Energy" in Astana in the context of Kazakhstan's gradual modernization and shift to ‘green economy'. According to Ms Abdykalikova, at the exhibition the UK will be able to demonstrate its own achievements in the sphere of energy-saving technologies. The sides also noted the importance of further expansion of strategic partnership and exchanged views on the prospects of the UK-Kazakhstan cooperation in domestic and foreign policy.