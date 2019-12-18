Kazakh Secretary of State, UNESCO Director-General hold talks

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev met with Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General in Paris, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting debated a wide range of issues concerning cultural and humanitarian cooperation and prospects for further cooperation.

Krymbek Kusherbayev expressed gratitude to the UNESCO Director-General for supporting Kazakhstani initiatives and adding the 1150th anniversary of the birth of Abu Nasr Farabi (Al-Farabi) and 2200th anniversary of the foundation of the city of Shymkent to the 2020 UNESCO International Calendar of memorable dates and events.

Next year Kazakhstan will also celebrate the 175th anniversary of Abai, the great Kazakh poet and thinker. In view of this Kazakhstan suggests holding a special cultural program at the UNESCO Headquarters in 2020.

In conclusion, Krymbek Kusherbayev conveyed Audrey Azoulay an invitation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Kazakhstan.