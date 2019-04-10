Kazakh Security Council held a meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting of the Security Council today, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation reports.

The meeting focused on the country's socio-economic development and ecological safety assurance issues.



Addressing those attending, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that political events that occurred in the country stir great interest of the world community.

The First President of Kazakhstan assured that the state would further adhere to the course aimed at the country's prosperity and sustainable development.



The Chairman of the Security Council stressed the importance of further realization of strategic programs for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.



"The system-based implementation of programs is a key condition to our development. We have to continue to work to provide people with housing, job, high-quality medical treatment and education and support the needy. It is the investment into the bright future," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The First President of Kazakhstan underlined that the country has good opportunities for further economic growth and surmounting global challenges.



1st Deputy Prime Minister-Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov and Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev made reports duting the meeting.



Following the results of the meeting, the Government, governors of the regions, mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities were given specific tasks.