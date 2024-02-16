EN
    19:10, 16 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov attends regional dialogue discussing Afghan situation

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda press service

    Bishkek hosted the 6th regional dialogue of the Secretaries of the Security Councils/National Security Advisors on the situation in Afghanistan with the participation of the Kazakh Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The event’s participants shared views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan and its influence on the regional security.

    Nurdauletov pointed out a number of factors key to the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the main threats from spread of terrorism and extremism, drug and weapons trafficking, and illegal migration.

    Special attention was placed to the issues of trans-boundary water use.

    The Kazakh Security Council said that joint efforts are needed aimed at assisting the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, including the social and economic one, so as to minimize the risks said.

