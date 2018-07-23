Kazakh Security Council Secretary meets German law enforcement authorities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the furtherance of the Five Institutional Reforms under the Nation Plan "100 Specific Steps", Kazakhstan's delegation led by to Nurlan Yermekbayev, Aide to Kazakh President and Secretary of the Security Council, who heads the Inter-ministerial Working Group for Law Enforcement System Development, made a visit to Germany from 18th to 20th July, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The main objectives of the visit were to familiarize with one of the world's advanced practices of selecting and training the law enforcement agencies' staff, organizing activities and coordination between the federal police and the land police, and to get insights into the system of criminal penalties.

In the course of the visit, the delegation had meetings with the senior staff of Germany's Federal Foreign Office and Federal Ministry of the Interior, regional police and penitentiary system, and the police academy.

The visit results will be taken into account in the work being done to improve the effectiveness and status of law enforcement service, as well as employees' monetary allowances and social protection.

During the trip, Nurlan Yermekbayev also visited the military industrial enterprise of Rheinmetall Group in Bremen. There was a presentation of manufactured products.