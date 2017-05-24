Kazakh Security Council Secretary meets with counterparts in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov is participating in the 8th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, Kazinform reports.

The event arranged by the Russian Security Council is underway in Tver Region. It is attended by delegates from over 90 countries.

One of the major issues they discuss is international information security.

In his speech, Zhumakanov highlighted the importance of multilateral and coordinated efforts of the international community against informational risks, challenges and threats.

He also held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries to discuss the current issues of regional and international security.