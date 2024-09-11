Kazakh Security Council Secretary Nurdauletov speaks on Kazakhstan’s position on regional security

Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov took part in the meeting of high representatives of member states of BRICS Plus, responsible for security issues, which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the most pressing challenges and threats to global security took place as well as the issues of deepening interaction between the BRICS Plus member countries aimed at ensuring peace and stability were discussed.

Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov briefed his colleagues on Kazakhstan’s position on the key areas of regional security, highlighting the importance of coordinating joint measures to ensure food, water and energy security as well as countering international terrorism and cyber security threats.