NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has recorded a 4.7M earthquake in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred on July 25 at 05:54:04 am Almaty time.

The epicenter of the quake was 297 km southwest of Almaty, at a depth of 5 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.33° north latitude, 74.33° east longitude.