    07:50, 27 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh seismologists record earthquakes in Afghanistan, China

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has recorded an earthquake in Afghanistan at 02:37:29 am and another earthquake in China at 03:28:14 am Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the first quake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was 799 km southwest of Almaty. It occured at a depth of 10 km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.39° north latitude and 71.37° east longitude.

    The second earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit at a depth of 10 km 452 km southeast of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.03° north latitude and 82.19° east longitude.


