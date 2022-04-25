Kazakh Senate and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly strengthen coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev met with the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Special Representative of the OSCE PA for Central Asia Pia Kauma, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the status and prospects of further development of constructive cooperation between the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

«I am convinced that the Parliamentary Assembly has a real opportunity to take part in addressing topical issues of security and cooperation across the OSCE space. Kazakh parliamentarians regularly participate in sessions of the OSCE PA, the work of its committees, as well as in observation missions and are interested in further development of a constructive dialogue with their colleagues,» said Maulen Ashimbayev.

Pia Kauma also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation in various areas, including the protection of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. One of the key tasks of the visit, the OSCE PA Vice-Speaker said, is to become better acquainted with the reforms taking place in our country.

In this regard, Maulen Ashimbayev told the honoured guest about the systemic modernization and reforms of the Head of State in the socio-political sphere.

«The proposed initiatives radically transform the current political system of the country in the direction of its greater openness, accountability and efficiency. In this regard, the Senate has extensive tasks of quality and timely legislative support of all the initiatives of the Head of State. All laws will be adopted after preliminary discussions with experts and the public, taking into account the opinion of our citizens,» he said.

During the conversation the two sides also touched upon the January events, discussed the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan.