Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Singapore Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng meet

A meeting took place between Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev and Speaker of Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of investment cooperation and further enhancement of interparliamentary interaction, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of parliament of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Ashimbayev stressed that Singapore is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. The Kazakh Senate speaker noted that Kazakhstan and Singapore have established an active political dialogue, strong economic and cultural ties as well as a solid legal framework in different areas over 30 years of diplomatic relations.

We’re keen to strengthen interparliamentary interaction and share experiences with the Singaporean parliament. It is important to make full use of the potential of the interparliamentary groups of friendship. Kazakhstan is interested in enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Singapore. In this regard, the parliament is actively engaged in creating a legal framework needed. This year, the Senate ratified the Agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments. We believe that the active role the parliament plays in enhancing the bilateral relations is very important, said the Kazakh Senate speaker.

While discussing and exchanging views regarding the prospects of cooperation in trade and economic and investment spheres, Speaker Ashimbayev familiarized his colleague on the comprehensive social and economic and political reforms carried out on the Kazakh President’s initiative. In particular, the measures aimed at forming a new economic model, improving an investment climate in Kazakhstan.

Ashimbayev also briefed Speaker of Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng about the legislative work of the Senate, work plans of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for the next 10 years in accordance with the Concept adopted. The Kazakh Senate chairman noted the important of joint work in terms of promoting spiritual diplomacy to this end.

For his part, Seah Kian Peng commended the results of the comprehensive transformations undertaken in Kazakhstan in different spheres and expressed readiness to strengthen interparliamentary relations.