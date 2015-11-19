Kazakh Senate holds plenary session chaired by Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan Senate has held a plenary session chaired by Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

According to Mr. Tokayev, the Parliament adopted laws covering measures to reform the system of social relations, laws on the implementation of the Plan of the Nation. He stressed that Nursultan Nazarbayev has already signed some of these laws including the Code of Civil Procedure. The Speaker noted that the President drew attention to the Code that will make fundamental changes in the legal sphere. In addition, there was adopted the Entrepreneurial Code, aimed at addressing the issues of supporting entrepreneurship, and the Labour Code. In addition, K. Tokayev stressed that laws should be, first of all, understandable to the public and easy to use. The Government and local executive bodies have to ensure strict implementation of new legal norms and develop appropriate regulations. In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev thanked the deputies and members of the Government for cooperation.