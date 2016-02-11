Kazakh Senate OKs treaty on legal assistance with UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have adopted the Law "On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on mutual assistance in criminal cases today.

According to First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel, the law regulates the issues of rendering of legal assistance in criminal matters between Kazakhstan and the UK.

The treaty was inked on November 3, 2015 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Great Britain.

The draft law was previously discussed at the Monday session of the Senate's Committee for constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies.