Kazakh Senate passes agreement on state border demarcation with Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate, has passed the Law "On ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on demarcation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border", Kazinform reports.

"The agreement is aimed at demarcating the state border between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. As a result of the demarcation process, the Kazakh-Turkmen state border has exceeded 458 kilometers. 330 border markers have been installed along the borderline," Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said, while speaking at the session of the Senate on Thursday.



Minister Abdrakhmanov added that the agreement cannot be denounced.



The process of the Kazakh-Turkmenistan state border demarcation was carried out in accordance with the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on delimitation and the process of demarcation of the Kazakh-Turkmen border as of July 5, 2011. The treaty was ratified on July 2, 2003 and became effective on August 31, 2006. The Agreement on demarcation was inked by the heads of state in Astana on April 18, 2017.