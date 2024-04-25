Kazakh Senate passes law on allied relations with Uzbekistan

The deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament adopted the law ratifying the agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on allied relations, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Signed on December 22, 2022, in Tashkent, by the Heads of the two State, the agreement aims at expanding cooperation in political, trade and economic, transit and transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian, civil protection spheres as well as provides for greater cooperation at the international arena.

The sides are to promote strengthening of ties between the parliaments, political parties and public organizations of both countries according to the agreement.

A Supreme Interstate Council to be led by the Heads of State and coordinated by the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs is established under paragraph 4 of the agreement.

The document is set to bring the Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a new level of cooperation as well as allow for sustainable economic development of the two countries.