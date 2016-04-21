ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Kazakh Senate has adopted the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for the establishment and functioning of the World Bank's offices in Kazakhstan at a plenary session today.

"This agreement will replace the previous one as of 1994 on establishment of the permanent office in Almaty. It clarifies the purpose, status, privileges and immunities of the World Bank offices and its staff in Kazakhstan in accordance with the Article VII of the Agreement with the World Bank ratified by Kazakhstan in 2004," Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev said at the session.

"Thanks to close cooperation with the World Bank, Kazakhstan has become the largest country in Central Asia in terms of investment attracted from the World Bank," Minister Dossayev added.

The Agreement for the establishment and functioning of the offices of the World Bank in Kazakhstan was inked on January 21, 2016 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos between the Government of Kazakhstan and the IBRD. It is called to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IBRD.