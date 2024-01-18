Kazakh Senate ratifies agreement with France addressing climate change

Deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament approved the law on ratification of the special agreement with the Government of the French Republic to tackle climate change, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The agreement signed on Nov. 30, 2022 in Paris seeks to implement Kazakhstan-France cooperation in terms of joint fight against global warming.

The agreement inked by Astana and Paris is aimed at promoting, developing and implementing promising projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources and sustainable development in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Senate’s Committee for agrarian issues, natural resources management and rural development came to a conclusion that such projects will let Kazakhstan and France ensure energy security of the country, shift to green technologies and cut hazardous emissions.

One of the projects in question is the construction of a wind power station in Zhambyl region that will generate billions of kWh of additional green energy. It is expected to attract an investment of about 820 billion tenge and create some 250 permanent and 2,500 temporary workplaces, respectively.