    14:50, 17 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate ratifies civil defense coop agreement with Armenia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate have adopted the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in the field of civil defense, emergency prevention and response», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The agreement was signed on September 12 in Almaty by representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Armenia in order to develop bilateral partnership in the field of civil defense, emergency situations’ prevention and liquidation.

    The agreement also regulates forms of collaboration, conditions and types of assistance, the procedure for managing assistance and other issues related to crossing state border, reimbursement of expenses, causing damage and financing assistance.

