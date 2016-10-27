Kazakh Senate ratifies Paris Agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Senate adopted the Law "On ratification of the Paris Agreement" at its plenary session on Thursday in Astana, Kazinform correspondent report.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev who introduced the corresponding draft law at the plenary session said that as per the agreement global warming should be limited to below 2°C, ideally to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era. The countries signing the deal will be committed to peak greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a balance between sources of sinks of greenhouse gases and finance the green economy in the future. The states are also expected to define their own contributions in the fight against climate change and review progress in that respect every 5 years.

Under the Paris Agreement, Kazakhstan has committed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 15-20% by 2030 up to the level observed in 1990. The contributions defined by countries are not legally binding.



The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted by consensus at the 21st Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 12, 2015. It is the first global comprehensive climate deal. Kazakhstan made a decision to join the agreement on August 2, 2016.



The Law "On ratification of the Paris Agreement" has now to be signed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.