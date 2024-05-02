Kazakh Senate ratifies protocol on Russian oil transit to China via Kazakhstan

The deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law “On ratification of the protocol on the amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on cooperation in transportation of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to China as of December 24, 2013”, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The law aims at ratifying the protocol signed on June 16, 2023 in Saint Peterburg that provides for amendments to the Agreement to update oil transit volumes and tariffs.

The protocol extends the validity of the Agreement by 10 years until January 1, 2034.