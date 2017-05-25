Kazakh Senate ratifies readmission agreement with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The senate has ratified the Agreement for Readmission between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Governments, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Senate discussed and adopted Draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for Readmission and the Executive Protocol on Procedure Implementing the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for Readmission" in a plenary session today.

"The agreement covers the procedure of identifying and returning persons who have legally entered the territory of the states or legally entered after the date of visa or residence expiration. Ratification will confront illegal migration under international law and will facilitate transit of the people", Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Demeuov said introducing the draft law.

According to him, adoption of the law will not entail any additional financial expenditure.

The Agreement was signed in Astana on October 17, 2016.