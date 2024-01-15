EN
    14:44, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker and Vice President of EU Commission held talks

    Senate
    Photo credit: Kazakh Senate press service

    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with visiting Vice President of the EU Commission Margaritis Schinas to debate the state and prospects for further development of cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Senate’s press service.

    Ashimbayev said the EU is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council in charge, underlined last year the growing dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EC.

    He also focused on the development of the country’s political and socioeconomic reforms initiated by the President.

    Besides the sides discussed widening trade-economic, and investment cooperation, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and sustainable development issues.

    In his turn, Margaritis Schinas expressed interest in further strengthening international relations.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Senate
