Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev addresses UNESCO International Disability Inclusion Conference in France

As part of his working visit to France, Kazakh Senate Chairman, President of the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation Maulen Ashimbayev addressed the UNESCO International Disability Inclusion Conference as well as held meetings with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

The UNESCO International Disability Inclusion Conference focused on disability inclusion, harnessing the transformative impact of parasport.

In his speech, Ashimbayev highlighted that upon Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative these issues have risen to paramount importance in the past few years, becoming the focus of the reforms carried out in the country.

In Kazakhstan, much attention is paid to the realization of inclusive approaches in the state policy. The principle of justice behind the transformations in Kazakhstan carried out upon President Tokayev cannot be reached without establishing an inclusive society with equal opportunities for all. Our objective is to move behind the traditionally charitable and solely medical approaches to the issues facing people with disabilities. Our country is committed to create an effective ecosystem, supporting their adaptation and integration in the society, said Ashimbayev.

Addressing the international conference were also UN Secretary General António Guterres, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons and others.

During the meeting with President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons, the pressing issues of further development of paralympic sports were discussed.

In our country, around 60 thousand people are engaged in paralympic sports, of whom around 1,000 are members of the national team. 19 paralympic sports are actively being developed in our country, said Ashimbayev, noting that the partnership with the International Paralympic Committee is of great significance in promoting paralympic sports in the country.

Strengthening of multifaceted cooperation, including measures to step up work with the UN regional offices in Almaty, promoting spiritual diplomacy, achieving the SDGs and others were the key issues discussed during a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

It’s a great honor for me to lead the Kazakhstan delegation at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games upon the Head of State’s instruction. Special attention is placed to developing the parasport ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Our country is developing national strategies, where parasport is given a priority as part of the wider policies in sport and education. Our country commends the contribution of UNESCO to ensure equal access to sport, in particular under the flagship initiative Fit for Life sport, said Ashimbayev.

In her turn, Audrey Azoulay expressed the interest in strengthening interaction and noted the efficiency of the reforms underway in Kazakhstan as well as the ongoing changes at the legislative level.

The 17th Summer Paralympic Games is starting today in Paris, France.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 44 athletes in 9 sports, including para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoe, para taekwondo, sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis, and para judo.