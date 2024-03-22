Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the holiday of Nauryz, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Ashimbayev noted that the Nauryz holiday is a symbol of such key values as kindness, mercifulness, and mutual support.

Since ancient times, this spring holiday has been regarded as the beginning of renewal, symbolizing the birth of life, rebirth of nature. Therefore, our nation attaches special attention to his holiday and considers Nauryz as a herald of kindness, peace and creation, he said.

Ashimbayev pointed out the President’s initiative regarding a new format of Nauryz celebration this year, supporting the idea of holding the special ten-day celebrations Nauryznama, which includes different aspects of culture, traditions, family values and sport. According to Ashimbayev, this enables to promote the unity of people and giving the holiday new content.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will become a good tradition, facilitating the establishment right values and prosperity of the country. In conclusion, Ashimbayev congratulated all on the holiday, expressing the wishes of well-being, happiness and success.