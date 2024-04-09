Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev discusses Aral Sea ecosystem restoration projects with OSCE PA delegation

Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly led by Farah Karimi, the special representative on Central Asia. The meeting discussed the prospects for further development of interaction, including within international organizations, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Ashimbayev stressed that Kazakhstan sees the OSCE as an effective multilateral platform for decision making on fundamental cooperation and security issues.

The Senate speaker drew attention to promotion of cooperation between the Central Asian countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, which, according to him, is under close attention of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the meeting, the current issues the CA counties face, including the environmental situation, climate change, transborder rivers, issues in the field of irrigation, rational use of water resources and issues in other fields were considered. In particular, special attention was attached to the joint projects on the restoration of the ecosystem of the Aral Sea and the Sente’s legislative work in this direction.

The tendency Asia towards regional rapprochement meets the national interests of our countries, contributes to the realization of huge economic and cultural potential of Central Asia. In 2022, the Heads of State signed the Treaty on Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st century. We actively work within bilateral interparliamentary commissions for cooperation with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In addition, we crated a new platform – the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries. Last year, the 1st Forum took place in Kazakhstan, said Ashimbayev.

The Senate speaker also familiarized the parliamentarians on the realization of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Tokayev.

The OSCE PA officials noted the importance of transformations taking place in the political and social and economic life of Kazakhstan, hailing their results.