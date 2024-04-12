Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev, Georgian Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili meet

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili, who is in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation between the countries.

Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev expressed confidence that the visit of Shalva Papuashvili to the country will give a new impetus to the further expansion of both interparliamentary interaction and cooperation between the countries, stressing that Georgia is a key partner of Kazakhstan in the Southern Caucasus.

The driver of our bilateral relations is the trade and economic sphere, in which we have achieved progress in the last few years. On the part of parliaments, we could also contribute to the realization of these tasks on strengthening cooperation in different areas, said Ashimbayev.

In addition, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation in tourist, transport and logistics and other spheres.

During the meeting, the Senate speaker familiarized his colleague with the comprehensive social and economic and political reforms underway in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the country’s President and the Senate’s legislative work. In particular, the measures aimed at forming a new economic model, improving the investment climate of the county were under discussion.

For his part, Shalva Papuashvili expressed interest in developing multilateral relations and noted the effectiveness of the political transformation of Kazakhstan.