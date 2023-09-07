Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev meets with Albanian President Bajram Begaj

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj to discuss prospects for further strengthening of partnership and expansion of interparliamentary cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

The Senate Speaker stressed that Albania is one of the key and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. In addition, Ashimbayev drew attention to the importance of further strengthening of interaction at the interparliamentary level, including within international organizations.

«Interparliamentary ties remain the key area of our bilateral relations. The groups of friendship in both chambers of our parliament. Creation of the same structure in the Albanian parliament would contribute to the deepening of our partnership. We’re ready for cooperation not only in bilateral format, but also within international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Interparliamentary Union,» said Ashimbayev.

In addition, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of international and regional agenda. Key attention was placed to the issues of trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Senate Speaker also got familiarized the Albanian President with the legislative work of the Chamber aimed at implementing the reforms initiated by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For his part, the Albania President commended the social and political changes underway in Kazakhstan as well as expressed his interest in expanding cooperation in all areas.