Kazakh Senate Speaker attends CIS IPA plenary sitting

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva took part in the 49th plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states.

The session focused on pressing issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation of CIS member states, debated 11 model regulatory acts and recommendations, Kazinform correspondent reports.



It brought together heads of parliamentary delegations to the IPA, representatives of the CIS legislative bodies, members of the IPA standing commissions, national executive bodies, scientists and experts.