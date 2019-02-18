EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker attends Munich Security Conference

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Qasym-Jomart Toqayev took part in the Munich Security Conference on February 15-17, Kazinform has elarnt from the chamber's press service.

    Brining together the world's most prominent politicians, experts and statesmen, the forum is traditionally dedicated to the most acute problems of global and regional security. This year the participants mainly focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East, the Balkans and Caucasus. Some sessions were dedicated to the issues of international trade, arms control, climate change, and cyber technologies.

    Heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments, leaders of international organizations took the floor at the conference that gathered over 600 delegates, including 35 heads of state and governments, 50 ministers of foreign affairs, as well as 30 ministers of defense. Senate Speaker Toqayev participated in a number of panel sessions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!