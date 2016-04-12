Kazakh Senate Speaker chairs session on preparations for ‘Religion against terrorism' int'l conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has held a session on the issues of preparations and holding of the international conference Religion against terrorism and the 15th session of the Secretariat of the Congress set to be held from May 31-June 2 in Astana.

The international conference will be held within the framework of implementation of the initiatives on fight against terrorism outlined by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the jubilee 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Senate Speaker Tokayev drew attention of participants of the session to unique format of the upcoming conference that will bring together reps of international organizations, parliamentarians, world religious leaders and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan.



"National and international experts will also be invited to discuss the pressing issues on fight against terrorism," said Mr Tokayev adding that the conference will promote President Nazarbayev's speech Manifesto: The World. The 21st century delivered at the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington.



Additionally, chairman of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security Ikram Adyrbekov, Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Roman Vassilenko, and Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Marat Azilkhanov reported on the preparations for the conference during the session.