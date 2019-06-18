EN
    18:42, 18 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Czech Ambassador to Kazakhstan met

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva received Czech Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rudolf Hykl, the Senate's press service reports.

    The Speaker noted that Czech Republic is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. Dariga Nazarbayeva told him about the important political events taking place in Kazakhstan, reforms carried out and results of the snap presidential elections. null

    "President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the election by a landslide. Kazakhstan faces great tasks. The key is realization of the strategic course of the Leader of the Nation," the Speaker said.

    She also expressed gratitude to Czech Republic for supporting Kazakhstan's international initiatives aimed at peace, dialogue, and stability in the country and worldwide. The parties spoke for intensifying cooperation between the parliaments.

    Dariga Nazarbayeva called on Czech Republic to invest in Kazakhstan highlighting opportunities for Czech companies to ship goods to China and EAEU member states. According to her, the priority areas for cooperation are green technologies, car industry, healthcare, education and tourism.

    Foreign policy Senate Diplomacy
