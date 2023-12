NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva voted in the snap presidential election in the capital of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, voting began at 07:00 by Nur-Sultan time the countrywide. The polling stations are to be open from 07:00 until 08:00 p.m. There are 9,968 polling stations in the territory of Kazakhstan and abroad.