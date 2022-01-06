Kazakh Senate Speaker highlights importance of stability in country’s further development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is necessary to maintain stability and peace in principle for the further development of the country, Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev state, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament.

«As the President noted we need mutual trust and dialogue. According to the Head of State’s decree the state of emergency was imposed in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Almaty and Mangistau region. The immediate measures taken by the Kazakh President aim at strengthening stability in the country. Therefore, it is important to support the decisions and actions carried out by the Head of State and ensure the public order,» said the Senate Speaker.

According to Senator Nurtore Zhusip, the increased instability and rising prices led to dissatisfaction among the population. To deal with the issues the President held the meeting on the social and economic situation in the country where he gave the corresponding instructions.

«The people should demonstrate calm. The issues need to be dealt according to the law. The unrest can be attributed to the increased inflation, for which the President openly blamed the government. Unstable prices also led to the unrest. The fact that the people put forward social and economic requirements shows the situation worsens in the country. That’s why the government to be established will face a task to settle these issues,» said the Senator.

Notably, the Senate deputies are holding meetings with citizens in the regions.