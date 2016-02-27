Kazakh Senate Speaker holds a number of meetings in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the OSCE PA 2016 Winter Meeting in Vienna on February 25-26, the chamber's press service reports.

Speaker Tokayev met with Michael Link, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, to discuss the ODIHR projects in Kazakhstan and the ongoing pre-election campaign to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.



At the meeting Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan has all necessary conditions in place for objective monitoring of the election process for international observers, including the OSCE/ODIHR election monitoring mission and he is convinced the snap parliamentary election in March will conform to international standards.

Michael Link, in turn, thanked Kazakhstan for professional and result-oriented cooperation and added that the ODIHR intends to continue constructive interaction with Kazakhstan.

In his words, the ODIHR is ready to assist Kazakhstan in implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

Additionally, Mr. Tokayev met with President of the Assembly Ilkka Kanerva, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, coordinator of the short-term OSCE observer mission Marietta Tidei, head of the Bulgarian parliamentary delegation Desislava Atanasova, Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna Yury Fedotov and former President of Slovenia Danilo Türk.