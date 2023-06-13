Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran in Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar to discuss further deepening of cooperation and partnership between the two nations, Kazinform has learned from the Senate’s press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev noted that Iran is a close partner of Kazakhstan in the Islamic world and that the two countries enjoy all-embracing cooperation. As the Senate Speaker noted, bilateral relations have been gaining momentum between Astana and Tehran ever since President Tokayev’s visit to Iran in 2022.

Maulen Ashimbayev went on to express keen interest of the Kazakh side to further develop relations between Kazakh and Iranian parliaments and filled in the Iranian ambassador on the progress in ambitious reforms in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Head of State.

The Senate Speaker paid utmost attention to the activity of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and invited the Iranian religious leaders to take part in the jubilee session of the Secretariat of the Congress this fall.