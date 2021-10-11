Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Slovak Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok of Slovakia in Nur-Sultan. During the meeting the Senate Speaker pointed out the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties, Kazinform has learnt from the upper chamber’s press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev stressed that the Senate is interested in further strengthening of cooperation with the National Council of Slovakia. Both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament have groups for cooperation with Slovakia. The National Council of Slovakia has the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan.

Ashimbayev went on to express hope that the Kazakh and Slovak parliaments could organize joint online and in-person events in the nearest future. These, in his words, will give a new impulse to bilateral relations.

Maulen Ashimbayev continued by commending the level of interaction between Kazakhstani parliamentarians and their Slovak colleagues at international platforms, including those of the OSCE PA and Inter-Parliamentarian Union.

The sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, agriculture, tourism, and water resources. In this context, Speaker Ashimbayev said Kazakhstan is keen to cooperate with the Slovak side in promoting the projects in water management sphere.

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok paid a visit to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on October 11 and met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.