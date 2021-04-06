EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 06 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Japanese Ambassador meet

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kasai Tatsuhiko, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The sides debated further strengthening of cooperation between the two nations, including inter-parliamentary collaboration. The speaker noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to creating favorable investment climate. Kazakhstan actively works at attracting foreign investors and protecting their rights. Pursuant to the President’s task all necessary amendments were inserted into the country’s legislation.

    The speaker noted that the states enjoy good relations in cultural and humanitarian sphere. He also thanked the Government of Japan for its assistance during the pandemic.

    In conclusion Ashimbayev highlighted that the Kazakh Senate will further work at strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!