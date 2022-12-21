Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum. The two discussed the issues of further strengthening of cooperation and expansion of strategic partnership between the countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

At the meeting, the Senate Speaker congratulated Daniel Rosenblum on the beginning of his mission in the country and noted that the Kazakh-US cooperation is one of the key areas of foreign policy of Kazakhstan, including interparliamentary interaction.

«We consider the interparliamentary dialogue as an integral part of strategic cooperation between the countries. Visits by parliamentary delegations give good dynamics to our cooperation,» said Ashymbayev.

The Senate Chairman emphasized the results of the large-scale program of political modernization carried out in the country at the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«The top priority of the Senate’s work is legislative support for the political and economic reforms of the President,» he said.

For his part, the US ambassador commended the social and political changes in the country and noted that American companies take interest in joint projects in a number of areas.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz