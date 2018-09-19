Kazakh Senate Speaker meets Brazilian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Brazilian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Marcia Donner Abreu, the Senate press service reported.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Ambassador on starting work in Kazakhstan, wished her every success. He noted that the beginning of her diplomatic assignment coincides with the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a crucial milestone in the history of bilateral cooperation.



"During these years, the friendly relations between our countries have substantially strengthened, including through the exchange of high-level visits," the Senate Speaker said.

During the talks, the sides expressed interest in the further intensification of Kazakhstan-Brazil inter-parliamentary cooperation, including within international organizations.

According to Tokayev, there are significant opportunities for scaling up the trade, economic and political cooperation. In this regard, the forthcoming visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil to Kazakhstan will be of great importance. "It will be a landmark event in bilateral relations. This visit will give a strong impetus to the cooperation of our countries," he said.

The meeting was initiated by the Ambassador.