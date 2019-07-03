Kazakh Senate Speaker meets EBRD President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has met today with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

The Senate Speaker expressed gratitude to the EBRD for bolstering Kazakhstan's economic changes. In the years since Kazakhstan gained independence, the EBRD has invested almost $8 billion into 240 projects in the country. She emphasized that the implementation of the projects has a good impact on the economy of Kazakhstan.



Suma Chakrabarti informed Dariga Nazarbayeva about the success of ongoing projects, underlining that Kazakhstan remains a priority for the EBRD in terms of investment programs. Since the beginning of this year, the Bank has injected $500 million in the economy of Kazakhstan, and 9 EBRD offices are productively operating in the regions of the country. He highlighted the successful start of the Astana International Financial Centre.



Promising areas of cooperation are the development of SMEs, the financial sector, digitalization, agriculture, and manpower training. The President of the EBRD expressed his intention to cooperate more closely with the Kazakh Senate for improving the legislation.



The head of the upper house of Parliament proposed the EBRD to join elaboration of the Environmental Code, and also expressed appreciation to the EBRD for supporting women's entrepreneurship and youth business start-ups.



In turn, Mr. Chakrabarti stressed the importance of the course towards modernization Kazakhstan has chosen, and also expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.