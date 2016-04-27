Kazakh Senate Speaker meets First Lady of Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Today Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Lady of Azerbaijan and head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has met with Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on the margins of the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

At the onset of the meeting the First Lady of Azerbaijan emphasized the importance of the forum held in Baku adding that the fact the city hosts such high-profile event is a result of Azerbaijan's efforts in the sphere of inter-civilization dialogue.

The sides also noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in all fields, including the inter-parliamentary contacts, is at a high level.

